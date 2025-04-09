Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 468 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enpro were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Enpro during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enpro by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Enpro by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NPO. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Enpro from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enpro

In other Enpro news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Enpro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.46. Enpro Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $214.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.04 and a 200-day moving average of $172.43.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio is 35.84%.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

