Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Acquires 8,401 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,506,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $760,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $6,049,000. 45.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $11.83 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

