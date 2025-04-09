Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Boosts Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.15 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $22,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,109,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DNB opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

