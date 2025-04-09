Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 191,085 Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Free Report) by 188.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,085 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.05% of Tuya worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tuya alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Tuya by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Tuya during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Tuya by 204.5% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Price Performance

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.27.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Tuya ( NYSE:TUYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Tuya had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $82.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0608 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. Tuya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Tuya Profile

(Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.