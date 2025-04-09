Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 2,102 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 336,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 82,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LTC opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.74. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

