Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 956 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Otter Tail stock opened at $74.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.03. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $78.60.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $303.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

