Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

