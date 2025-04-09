Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of XHR stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $934.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.