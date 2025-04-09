Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $46,789,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,719,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,301,000 after acquiring an additional 701,216 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $15,631,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,617,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.22.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340.60. This represents a 2.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total value of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,699,614.88. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,377,610. Corporate insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

