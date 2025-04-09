Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Grows Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Upstart were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,793,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,843,000 after buying an additional 369,640 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Upstart by 1,413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 333,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 311,434 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $14,278,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,734,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPST opened at $35.89 on Wednesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $96.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.47.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $62,741.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,254.70. This represents a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,838.80. The trade was a 42.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,062 shares of company stock worth $5,247,182. 18.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Upstart from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upstart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Upstart from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

