Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $499,000 Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,860 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,798,000 after buying an additional 1,444,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,230,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,282,000 after acquiring an additional 261,877 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,658 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,248,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,738,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Price Performance

NYSE ASB opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Associated Banc from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.78.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $172,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,021.45. This trade represents a 12.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $71,004.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,897.35. This trade represents a 4.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

