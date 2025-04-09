Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,099,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,353,000 after buying an additional 3,652,871 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,245,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,712,000 after purchasing an additional 738,391 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,980,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,576,000 after purchasing an additional 732,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at $10,746,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of ACVA opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $19.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $304,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,311,145.58. This trade represents a 4.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,249 shares of company stock worth $5,849,140 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACVA. Stephens raised ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACVA

About ACV Auctions

(Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.