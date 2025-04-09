Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $521,000 Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESE opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.07.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.91%. Sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.51%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ESE shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

