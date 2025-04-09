Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $537,000 Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,644,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 486,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,626,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,138,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,850,000 after acquiring an additional 102,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE TPH opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.