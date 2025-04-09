Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $540,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $444,909,000 after acquiring an additional 114,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,540,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,886,000 after purchasing an additional 27,488 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,340,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,062,000 after purchasing an additional 476,986 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,111,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after buying an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $150,174.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 142,145 shares in the company, valued at $8,635,308.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,105 shares of company stock worth $3,075,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $42.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

