Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $544,000 Holdings in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Veren were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veren by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veren in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Veren in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRN opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. Veren Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Veren Cuts Dividend

Veren Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th were issued a $0.0797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Veren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

