Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $554,000 Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 716.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,447,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after acquiring an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on CALM shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $95.59. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $116.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $3.46 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. The trade was a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.