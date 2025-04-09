Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $608,000 Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Exponent were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $149,174.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,674. This represents a 49.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $75.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.84. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.83 and a 52 week high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

