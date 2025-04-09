Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Invests $517,000 in Everus (NYSE:ECG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Everus in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Everus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy acquired 1,300 shares of Everus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at $214,756.92. This trade represents a 30.89 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Ryan bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,562.56. The trade was a 10.35 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock worth $153,853.

Everus Stock Performance

Everus stock opened at $34.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Everus Company Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

