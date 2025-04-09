Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,778 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,148,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 163,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 36,749 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,166,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after acquiring an additional 122,249 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MUR. Roth Capital set a $37.00 price objective on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Meenambigai Palanivelu bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $41,999.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 37,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,635.50. The trade was a 4.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,323,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 931,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,660,801.97. This trade represents a 5.67 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 9.7 %

MUR opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.27). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.33%.

Murphy Oil Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

