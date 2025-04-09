Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 1,906 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $44.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.49.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.02%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $27,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 226,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,215,673.72. This represents a 0.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bahram Akradi bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,662,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,586,308.48. The trade was a 2.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

