Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 300 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,346,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enstar Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $331.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $348.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%.

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

