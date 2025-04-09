Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 346 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $109,920,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.63 and a 200 day moving average of $161.69.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

