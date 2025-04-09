Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 564 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,208,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,529,000 after buying an additional 128,099 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,111,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after acquiring an additional 551,936 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,045,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,316,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 980,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.31. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $56.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.0457 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OR. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

