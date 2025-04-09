Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Purchases 904 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Primoris Services by 3,552.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. Piper Sandler started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 61,390 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $3,935,099.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,623.60. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,868.64. The trade was a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.49. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $42.82 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.17.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.