Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Verra Mobility from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

VRRM stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

