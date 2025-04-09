Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Raises Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Avista were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Avista by 309.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $89,047.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,886.25. This represents a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

