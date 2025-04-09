Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 12,386 Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,386 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Pampa Energía were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 264,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pampa Energía by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pampa Energía from $59.00 to $93.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Pampa Energía stock opened at $62.61 on Wednesday. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $97.55. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.40.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.61 million. Analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

