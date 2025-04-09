Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 32,799 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA cut its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 60.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,799 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Celsius were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $869,000. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its stake in Celsius by 392.6% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth about $1,165,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Celsius from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.07 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

