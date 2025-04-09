Promising Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – April 6th

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies involved in the production, distribution, or servicing of vehicles and automotive components. These stocks include manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers, and their performance is influenced by factors such as consumer demand, regulatory changes, and technological innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $7.49 on Friday, hitting $94.31. 529,399,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,806,578. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.07. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $75.61 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $27.85 on Friday, reaching $239.43. 180,231,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,269,783. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $305.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $770.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $10.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 36,009,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473,070. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $761.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

