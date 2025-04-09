Promising Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – April 6th

Get alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Core Scientific, CleanSpark, and Riot Platforms are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of companies that are either deeply involved in the bitcoin ecosystem—such as bitcoin mining, trading, or financial services related to digital currencies—or hold significant amounts of bitcoin as part of their balance sheet. Investing in these stocks can provide indirect exposure to bitcoin’s price movements and the broader digital currency market, offering an alternative to directly holding bitcoin itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.71. 68,499,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,844,594. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $61.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.29.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 44,859,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,450,800. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. MARA has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

CORZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 24,842,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,042,007. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 6.80. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CleanSpark stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,494,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,688,461. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 4.12.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,766,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,471,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

