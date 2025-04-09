Promising Canadian Stocks To Follow Today – April 6th

Get alerts:

CSX, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Raymond James, Celsius, Diageo, TC Energy, and Ovintiv are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are shares of publicly traded companies based in Canada, representing partial ownership in these firms. They are primarily bought and sold on Canadian stock exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange, allowing investors to potentially benefit from the companies’ financial performance and growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 26,480,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,479,265. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.03. CSX has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.26. 6,834,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,950. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.94. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $89.26.

Raymond James (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $6.77 on Friday, reaching $123.51. 3,460,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $104.24 and a fifty-two week high of $174.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.99.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Celsius stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.54. 11,079,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603,838. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $98.85.

Diageo (DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $3.82 on Friday, reaching $104.19. 3,580,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,621. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.12 and its 200-day moving average is $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $144.28.

TC Energy (TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

TRP traded down $2.65 on Friday, reaching $46.07. 6,088,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,363. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $34.95 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

OVV stock traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.89. 8,051,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,340. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

