Promising Cryptocurrency Stocks To Follow Now – April 6th

Robinhood Markets, Bitdeer Technologies Group, MoneyLion, Cellebrite DI, and Bitfarms are the five Cryptocurrency stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cryptocurrency stocks refer to shares in publicly traded companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue or operations from cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, or digital asset management. These companies often include cryptocurrency miners, exchanges, or financial service firms that integrate crypto solutions, and their stock performance is closely tied to the dynamic and sometimes volatile crypto market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cryptocurrency stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Robinhood Markets stock traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 80,274,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,632,252. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $66.91.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $8.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,266,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

MoneyLion (ML)

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

ML traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 289,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. MoneyLion has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $968.88 million, a PE ratio of 389.05 and a beta of 2.94.

Cellebrite DI (CLBT)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

Shares of CLBT traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 1,386,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $26.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95.

Bitfarms (BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

BITF stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 12,900,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,864,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Bitfarms has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $368.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.74.

