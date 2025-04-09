Promising Defense Stocks Worth Watching – April 6th

Get alerts:

Boeing, General Electric, and Citigroup are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies that produce and supply military equipment, technology, and services such as aircraft, weaponry, and cybersecurity. They are typically influenced by government defense spending and geopolitical factors, often seen as a relatively stable investment during periods of uncertainty. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

NYSE BA traded down $14.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,245,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,107. Boeing has a 52 week low of $132.79 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.22.

General Electric (GE)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of GE stock traded down $20.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.76. 18,160,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,400,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $146.78 and a 12 month high of $214.21. The stock has a market cap of $178.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.07.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.00. 51,682,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,047,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

