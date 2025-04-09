Promising Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – April 6th

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks refer to the shares of companies that generate revenue by creating, distributing, or monetizing digital content across various online channels. These companies often include social media platforms, streaming services, online publishers, and digital advertising firms whose performance is closely tied to trends in internet usage and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $12.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.56. 56,989,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,720,317. The company has a market cap of $276.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.77 and its 200 day moving average is $104.10. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $18.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $349.07. 5,863,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,342,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe has a twelve month low of $348.80 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.60.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 36,549,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.18. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38.

