Promising Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – April 7th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Uber Technologies, Coca-Cola, and McDonald’s are the five Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks refer to equities issued by companies in the restaurant industry, granting investors partial ownership in those businesses. They represent an investment in the performance and profitability of dining establishments, ranging from fast food chains to upscale casual dining, and their value typically mirrors trends in consumer spending and market conditions within the food service sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $10.31 on Monday, hitting $106.23. 45,311,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,827,884. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $252.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B stock traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $491.05. 8,373,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,795. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.58. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.87. 22,722,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,876,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,826,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,081,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,009,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,119. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.80. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62.

