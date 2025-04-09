PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in PROS were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PROS alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PROS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,670,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,516,000 after buying an additional 172,997 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PROS by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 128,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 81,500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Stock Performance

PRO stock opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.04. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.15). As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRO. Oppenheimer lowered PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on PROS from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PROS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of PROS from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PROS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,304.56. This represents a 7.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.