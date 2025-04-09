Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,264 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 120.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,387 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 35,936.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,928 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFS shares. Hovde Group began coverage on Provident Financial Services in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 2.3 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

