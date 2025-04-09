Prudential Financial Inc. Has $590,000 Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,690 shares of the software’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALTR. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the software’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 285 shares of the software’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the software’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 825 shares of the software’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, CMO Amy Messano sold 416 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $46,300.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,674. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $301,347.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,472.62. This represents a 12.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,172 shares of company stock worth $1,356,847. Corporate insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.94, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.73. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $113.12.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $192.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALTR

About Altair Engineering

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.