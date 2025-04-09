Prudential Financial Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EZCORP by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in EZCORP by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in EZCORP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EZPW opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $837.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.91. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. EZCORP had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EZCORP in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $16.00 price target on EZCORP in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EZCORP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

