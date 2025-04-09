Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,982,000. Boston Partners raised its position in LPL Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,905,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,454,000 after acquiring an additional 805,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LPL Financial by 27.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,275,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,635,000 after acquiring an additional 276,166 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,145,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 145,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,494,000 after purchasing an additional 90,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $286.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $384.04.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total value of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,837.66. This represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $277.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.83.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

