Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,242,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,517 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Qudian were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Qudian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Qudian during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Qudian in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

QD opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Qudian Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Qudian ( NYSE:QD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter.

Qudian Inc operates as a consumer-oriented technology company in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products. It also provides technology development and services; research and development services; and delivery services.

