Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,313 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 1.30% of Ranger Energy Services worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Stock Performance

NYSE RNGR opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

In related news, Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,008.64. This represents a 0.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,882 shares of company stock valued at $639,858. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.