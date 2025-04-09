Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,937.94. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,602 shares in the company, valued at $509,866.20. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock worth $945,882. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

