Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Cut to $422.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $557.00 to $422.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Saia from $456.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Saia from $492.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.67.

Saia Stock Performance

SAIA opened at $323.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.99. Saia has a 1 year low of $287.50 and a 1 year high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Saia

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. The trade was a 29.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,260,482.46. This represents a 8.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,493 shares of company stock worth $4,646,181 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,941,000 after buying an additional 794,197 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Saia by 24,815.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $137,199,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $89,229,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 355,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,213,000 after purchasing an additional 153,896 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

