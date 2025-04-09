Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 15,623 Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 122.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SSR Mining by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in SSR Mining during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. SSR Mining Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 26.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSRM. StockNews.com upgraded SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

