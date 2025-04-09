Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 681 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jabil were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Jabil by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Jabil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Jabil from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Jabil Trading Down 0.9 %

Jabil stock opened at $120.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.20 and a 200-day moving average of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $12,205,218. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

