Schroder Investment Management Group Has $274,000 Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,999 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,626 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTLA. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $650.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.23. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.18.
Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.
