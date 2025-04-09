Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $332,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth about $12,200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,860,000 after buying an additional 834,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,354.48. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $2,456,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,700,171.28. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dynatrace from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.13.
Dynatrace Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
