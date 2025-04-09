Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at SPS Commerce
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SPS Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.89.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
